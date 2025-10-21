/Trump calls war ‘a strange thing’ says Ukraine 'could still win,' but adds ‘I don’t think they will’

President Donald Trump said on Monday (Oct 20) that Ukraine “could still win” its war against Russia — but quickly added he doesn't think it will. He made the comments during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. When asked to clarify remarks he made earlier at the United Nations, where he claimed Kyiv "could possibly win the war" against Vladimir Putin's Russia, Trump said, “Well, they could. They could still win it. I don’t think they will, but they could still win it.”

Misunderstood Trump?

Trump, when grilled over his earlier remarks and whether he truly believed Ukraine could defeat Russia, claimed his comments were being misinterpreted. Noting that "war is a strange thing," he said, "I never said that they would win it. I said they could win it. Anything can happen. You know, war is a very strange thing."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Oval Office meeting wasn’t just about Ukraine. Trump and Albanese signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals and defence cooperation, signalling a strengthening of US-Australia ties even as the administration faces mounting global crises.

Zelensky continues to push for Tomahawks

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to push for stronger American backing. In an interview with NBC News, he urged Trump to apply “more pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that Putin is “something similar but stronger than Hamas.” Zelensky said he hoped Washington would provide long-range Tomahawk missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory.

Trump has left that option open, though he appeared noncommittal after meeting Zelenskyy at the White House last week. "It was good that President Trump didn't say 'no', but for today, didn't say 'yes'," Zelenskyy noted after the meeting which as per reports culminated into a "shouting match".

Trump to meet Putin, but Zelensky isn't invited?