Trump calls Queen 'a great woman', describes royal family fallout as 'sad'

US President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the fallout in the royal family and said his sympathies are with Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump described Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties as 'sad'.

In an interview with a leading American news channel, Trump called the Queen "a great woman" who never made a mistake.

In a bombshell announcement on Wednesday, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle said they will be stepping back from royal duties and quitting as the front-line members of British monarchy's royal family.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they added.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America."

Buckingham Palace put out a second statement an hour and 40 minutes later, saying discussions with Harry and Meghan were "at an early stage".

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," it added.

(With inputs from AFP)