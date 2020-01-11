Soleimani was 'probably' planning to attack four US embassies: Donald Trump

In an interview to an American news channel, US President Donald Trump has said that slain Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on "probably four US embassies".

Earlier Trump had said that Qasem Soleimani contributed to "terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London".

On January 3, the US carried out strikes at Iraq's Baghdad International Airport which killed Iran's elite military force's chief Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani's killing infuriated Tehran which vowed to avenge its top military chief's assassination and fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at US bases in Iraq.

Also read: Unforgivable mistake - Rouhani on military shooting down Ukrainian plane

Iranian foreign minister stated that the missiles strike was not to escalate tensions or prompt a military war but an act of self-defence in accordance with the UN charter.

On Friday, Washington announced fresh sanctions against Iran and its officials in retaliation to the attack on its military bases housing US troops in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iranian military and top leadership on Saturday claimed responsibility of accidentally downing the Ukrainian International Airlines plane which claimed over 170 lives.

In a tweet, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the mishap as a "great tragedy and unforgivable mistake". Foreign minister Javad Zarif regretted the "human error" and said that "crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster".



