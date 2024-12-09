Washington, United States

United States President-elect Donald Trump announced the launch of his new line of fragrances on his social media app, Truth Social, on Sunday, December 8, while sharing a picture of himself sitting next to First Lady Jill Biden with the caption, “A fragrance your enemies can't resist!”

The fragrance line “Fight, Fight, Fight,” includes both perfumes for women and cologne for men, catering to a wider market, and costs $199 each. According to the official website, Trump is also selling bundles of two or more fragrances with a 50 per cent off on the second item.

The image shared by Trump is from the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 7, where the two, along with several other heads of states and officials were present. The photo was taken while the political rivals were conversing, as an empty chair reserved for Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, sits between them.

This marked Trump’s first public appearance in an international event after his victory in the US presidential elections 2024 that were held in November. On the other hand, it was Jill Biden’s last international trip as the first lady.

Over the years, Trump has introduced several products with his name. Recently, he announced the sale of watches worth up to $100,000 and “President Donald J. Trump First Edition” silver coins, which he was selling for $100 each.

His new fragrances, he said, are “great Christmas gifts for the family.”

“I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING,” he added in the post.

While the website does not describe the scent of the fragrances, it says, “Our fragrances are curated to capture the essence of success and determination, with each scent symbolizing victory and strength.”

“GetTrumpFragrances.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign,” it adds.

According to the website, the fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold by Trump or his organisation. CIC Ventures holds the trademarks for its design and name.

