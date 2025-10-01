/Trump aide Lutnick says H-1B visa process ‘just wrong’, vows major overhaul before 2026

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said there will be big changes in the H-1B visa process before the revised fee of $100,000 comes into effect from February 2026. He also dubbed the current visa process as “just wrong” as it enables low-cost tech consultants to enter the US and bring their families instead of bringing highly skilled professionals like doctors and educators. “This procedure and process goes into effect in February of 2026, so my guess is going to be, there are going to be a significant number of changes between now and 2026,” Lutnick told NewsNation. Donald Trump recently imposed a steep fee of $100,000 on fresh H-1B visa petitions. The White House later clarified that the existing visa-holders do not fall under the new system and can move in and out of the US without any fee.

Lutnick stood behind Trump in the Oval Office when he signed the H-1B proclamation and had said that USD 100,000 will be an annual fee for all H1B visas, including renewals and first-time applicants.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Doing a lottery for skilled workers coming into America is bizarre’

Lutnick said that while there are questions about how the lottery system will operate for the H-1B visas, all of it will be resolved by February 2026. He maintained that the one-time fee of USD 100,000 will be there to get in “as of now”.

“There was a lottery. The H1B is a lottery,” Lutnick said. He claimed that heads of two biggest tech companies in the world said to him that “doing a lottery for skilled workers coming into America is bizarre.”

“That just doesn’t make any sense,” he said on the lottery system to bring in skilled workers and added that the H-1B process that was set up in 1990 has been “sort of butchered along the way”, and that there is consensus for changing the system. “H1B visas are for tech consultants? Like, somehow, that’s like important that tech consultants are onshore versus offshore. They’re all in other countries anyway,” he said.

Lutnick said the US should only give “highly-skilled jobs” to the “most highly-skilled people”. He added that doctors and educators with high degrees should be able to come in, but if companies want to hire engineers, they should employ only the highly paid ones.

“The idea of having tech consultants and trainees who are inexpensive should be eliminated. I have a strong opinion that way. I think the President’s right with me on those same topics... I am completely of the view that this idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong, and so it sits wrong with me,” Lutnick said.

Project Firewall to ensure employers prefer qualified Americans

The US Department of Labour has announced the launch of ‘Project Firewall’ to ensure that employers prioritise qualified Americans when hiring workers and will hold employers accountable if they abuse the H1B visa process.

“Launching Project Firewall will help us ensure no employers are abusing H1B visas at the expense of our workforce,” US Secretary of Labour Lori Chavez-DeRemer said. “By rooting out fraud and abuse, the Department of Labour and our federal partners will ensure that highly skilled jobs go to Americans first.”