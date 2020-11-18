Trump administration imposes fresh sanctions on Iran, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The Trump administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iran targeting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US Treasury Department also targeted Iran's intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi and blacklisted Bonyad Mostazafan from the Foundation of the Oppressed controlled by Khamenei.

US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said: "Iran's Supreme Leader uses Bonyad Mostazafan to reward his allies under the pretence of charity," adding,"The United States will continue to target key officials and revenue-generating sources that enable the regime's ongoing repression of its own people."

The Trump government accused intelligence minister Mahmoud Alavi of human rights abuses against Iranians. It also blacklisted two Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officials accusing them of involvement in the killing people in Mahshahr during last year's crackdown.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "Nations who believe in supporting the freedoms of expression and association should condemn Iran's egregious human rights violations, and reaffirm respect for the dignity and human rights and fundamental freedoms of every person by imposing consequences on the regime as we have, today."

"The Iranian regime seeks a repeat of the failed experiment that lifted sanctions and shipped them huge amounts of cash in exchange for modest nuclear limitations," he said in a statement.

"This is indeed troubling, but even more disturbing is the notion that the United States should fall victim to this nuclear extortion and abandon our sanctions," Pompeo added.