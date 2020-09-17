Trump administration agrees on US election intelligence brief to Congress

The Trump administration has agreed to give in-person details on the threats encountered by the presidential elections to key members of Congress.

Earlier, the administration had said that they will only provide such briefings in writing.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has given his consensus to brief the Senate and House intelligence committees, according to the heads of these groups, reported news agency AP.

It comes after a furore by Democrats and a few Republicans over the importance of these briefings as the threat of a Russian interference loom after similar attempts were made in 2016.

Acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the panel, in a joint statement on Wednesday, said that Ratcliffe had reaffirmed that they will receive “briefings, including in-person, on all oversight topics".

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff also said Ratcliffe's office confirmed the briefings on Wednesday "after extensive public criticism".

A person familiar with the development said the briefings would be held behind closed doors.

Mentioning leaks in one such meeting held earlier this year, Ratcliffe in August said that the most of these briefings would be held in writing instead of going live.