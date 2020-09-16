US Election tracker: From drugs to fake art, everything is making news

The United States goes to polls in just 47 days from now. Who will America elect as its next president? Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

It should be interesting for our viewers in India to notice that US media is talking about drugs just as Indian media is. The only difference? The focus of US media is not on any filmstar but a presidential nominee.

Joe Biden!

Donald Trump has made a charge that Joe Biden is 'taking something'. According to Trump, Biden's stage performance during the primaries was 'a disaster'.

The US President is surprised by Biden's improved stage performance now and hence feels that Biden is taking something that gives him clarity.

That not all.

Trump wants Biden to undergo drug test before their presidential debates which begin on 29th of September.

'Trump's a fool'

Joe Biden has rubbished Trump's allegations. Biden said that Trump was a fool and his comments were foolish.



We say, no comments. Let them sort them out. We'll tell you about a wise move that Trump made.

Donald Trump's proximity to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is apparently helping him. A leading American think tank is saying that Trump may bag more Indian American votes compared to Joe Biden.

This shouldn't come as a surprise as Trump has repeatedly gone out of his way to woo Indian diaspora. During PM Modi's visited to Houston in 2019, Trump was at the stadium opening the event for Modi.

In February this year when Trump had come to India, PM Modi hosted him in his home state Gujarat. The Democrats on the other hand have rubbed India the wrong way with their stand on Kashmir.



Money matters

The Democrats however, have an edge. When Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate there was 'historic outpour of contribution' to Democratic Party, according to a report. Around 48 million dollars came in on first two days of the announcement of Kamala Harris's candidature. In August alone, Democrats collected a record 364.5 million dollars.

Who's donating to the Democrats?

Women and Californians, who would otherwise avoid shelling out money for Joe Biden. This week, Kamala Harris attended a fundraiser with Hillary Clinton that fetched USD 6 million from 100 million people.

Over to Trump

Donald Trump is winning more bad press than donations. His old trip to France has come in focus now. Trump had gone to France in 2018 and cancelled a visit to cemetary. He apparently called dead US marines losers and suckers. Trump reportedly spent time admiring art at the house of US Ambassador to France. Trump liked some art pieces so much that he took some of them back home in the US. He reportedly picked art worth USD 750,000

However the art pieces were not original! They were replicas!

One of the headlines read that trump 'Has a habit of falling for fakes'

Old tales, new jokes. That just about sums up this US election.