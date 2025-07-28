/Trigger-happy in Thailand: Bangkok mass shooting is latest in series of shocking attacks by lone wolves

Mass shootings and stabbing attacks were once rare in Thailand, but have become more frequent in the past decade. The shooting in Bangkok on Monday (July 28) in which a lone gunman killed five people before taking his own life brought back memories of some of the worst mass killings in the South East Asian nation, often perpetrated by a single individual, and the reasons for the attacks.

Shootings, mass killings are not unfamiliar for Thailand

For a generally peaceful country, Thailand has also had a history of mass shootings, often involving single attackers. In the past few decades, Thailand has witnessed several high-profile and deadly attacks by lone wolf perpetrators. The incidents mostly involved guns, knives or vehicles. There have been government discussions and soul-searching in Thailand on why some people decide to go on such rampages in the ‘land of smiles.’ Some of the past attacks have links to Islamic terrorism and insurgencies, while others are described by ‘extrajudicial killings’. In the 2000s, at least 30 incidents of mass violence were reported, often involving insurgents, criminals and terrorists. In the 2010s, more than two dozen shootings, bombings and gun attacks were reported, often involving multiple perpetrators affiliated with terror or insurgent groups or ogranised crime. But lone wolf attacks for robbery or attributed to mental health issues started cropping up in the 2020s.

Here is a look at some of the worst such attacks.

Thailand mass murders: Nakhon Ratchasima shootings of 2020

The rampage in Nakhon Ratchasima, the largest city in Northeastern Thailand, took place on February 8 and 9, 2020. Jakraphanth Thomma, a 32-year-old soldier, began his attack at a military camp, killing his commanding officer and two others before stealing weapons and a Humvee vehicle. He drove to the Terminal 21 shopping mall, where he opened fire on civilians. Thomma even live-streamed parts of the attack, shocking the entire nation. At the end of the carnage, 29 people lay dead, and 58 others were injured. Investigations revealed that anger over a failed property deal was the cause of Thomma's attack, in which he used an HK33 assault rifle and other weapons stolen from the military.

As much as the attack, there was also shock about the media coverage, with live broadcasts possibly helping the attacker. The military's security protocols were also criticised.

Thailand mass killings: The Nong Bua Lamphu Massacre of 2020, the deadliest by single attacker

The deadliest mass killing by a single perpetrator in Thailand took place in 2022. On October 6, Panya Khamrab, a 34-year-old former police officer, went on a shooting and stabbing rampage. Khamrab targeted a childcare centre in Uthai Sawan, killing mostly young children using a knife and guns. He then went home, killed his wife and stepson, and took his own life. The rampage left 36 dead, 24 of them children. At least 10 others were injured.

The killing was attributed to personal and domestic grievances, including Khamrab's disputes with his wife and community. A nationwide mourning was observed, with citizens calling for stricter gun and drug laws.

Thailand mass shootings: Army War College Shooting of September 2022

A clerk at the Army War College, 59-year-old Sergeant Major Yongyuth Mungkornkim, shot and killed two colleagues and injured another at the college in Bangkok.

The reason was a workplace conflict. The shooting brought focus on violence within military institutions.

Other than these, there was the Lopburi mall shooting of January 9, 2020, The robbery shooting at the Robinson Shopping Centre in the Lopburi province was carried out by Prasittichai Khaokaew, with a suppressed semi-automatic pistol. Three people were killed. The attacker stole gold jewellery worth 500,000 Thai Baht. He was arrested 13 days later and sentenced to death

What are the causes of Thailand shootings and attacks? Guns, drugs and mental issues

Availability of guns, drug abuse and mental health issues are the deadly cocktail causing frequent mass attacks in Thailand. The country has the highest civilian gun ownership in Southeast Asia, estimated at around 15 guns per 100 people. In spite of strict laws, the enforcement is inconsistent. Illegal firearms are smuggled into Thailand from conflict zones in neighbouring countries.

Drug abuse is another issue, with methamphetamine use on the rise. Both the attackers of 2020 and 2022 had a history of drug abuse. Thailand's proximity to the drug trading region known as the Golden Triangle contributes to widespread drug trafficking, use and addiction.

Investigations have revealed that most of the attackers had personal grievances, such as domestic disharmony, workplace conflicts, and mental health conditions. Limited access to mental health services in Thailand is a recurring concern.

Government, public are concerned about rising violence in Thailand

The recent attacks have led to increased scrutiny of gun control, and media coverage of these events. People have been calling for improved mental health care facilities. Gun ownership reforms and drug enforcement are key areas of concern.