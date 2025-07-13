/Mass gunfire erupts during class reunion in US's Tennessee, 4 injured — Details here

Four people were injured in a gun firing during a class reunion in Chattanooga, Tennessee, US on Saturday. The gunfire erupted at the centre just after 3:00 PM local time on Saturday. Following the incident, the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) responded at 6900 Ty Hi Drive, and officials are yet to issue a statement, according to a report in Local 3 News.

All those injured were rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to multiple reports. In the meantime, police are on the hunt for the shooter and have yet to release any details of the suspect. They also assured that no threat to the public exists, reported the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

“Everybody was just having a good time.” “Then, all the sudden, shots just started going everywhere. Little kids and babies and everything were on the ground. It was bad, real bad.”, eyewitness Jeoff Herman told Local News 3 in Chattanooga. Reunion attendees reported rushing away from the scene as chaos ensued, and others dropped to the ground to take cover.

The police have also not released any statement on the motive behind the violence. The incident occurred at the Tyner Community Centre, a red-brick facility surrounded by trees, which acts as a hub for community rentals, events, and programs.

Chattanooga has struggled with recurring incidents of gun violence in recent years. A mass shooting in 2022 on McCallie Avenue resulted in three deaths and 14 injuries. In 2024, another shooting occurred near ChattTown Skate Park. In March 2025, a 44-year-old man was fatally shot on Youngstown Road, followed by a homicide in June 2025 on Lindsay Avenue, which led to an arrest.

Shooting at Jackson, Tennessee

On the night of May 25, 2025, a shooting at Kate Campbell Park in northeast Jackson, Tennessee, left seven individuals, including minors, injured, according to the Jackson Police Department, ABC News reported.