Tourist who carved names on Colosseum says he didn't realise it was 2,000-years-old

A 27-year-old tourist, Ivan Dimitrov, who hails from England and is facing an accusation of carving names on the walls of the Colosseum, said that he was unaware of the antiquity of the ancient monument.

Dimitrov, who works as a fitness instructor in Bristol, gave a letter of apology to Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri after he was caught in a video carving his and his girlfriend’s names in a wall of the 2,000-year-old amphitheatre using a key.

After a five-day search, Italian police traced Dimitrov to England, who in a letter wrote that only now did he realise “the seriousness of the deed committed”.

“Through these lines I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity,” he stated in the letter published in Il Messaggero on Wednesday.

The tourist, who faces a possible prison term and a hefty fine, praised those who “guard the inestimable historical and artistic value of the Colosseum with dedication, care and sacrifice”, before adding: “It is with deep embarrassment that only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument.”

The Roman amphitheatre, built under Emperor Titus in AD80, is the place where gladiators fought against each other as well as wild animals, as thousands of spectators viewed the fight. 'A*****e tourist carves name in Colosseum' goes viral Dimitrov, who was donning a blue flowery shirt, was allegedly seen scratching “Ivan + Hayley 23” on the wall of the monument.

The video, titled “A*****e tourist carves name in Colosseum in Rome”, was posted on YouTube and then was widely circulated on social media platforms, alerting police about the incident and prompting condemnation.

The officials are investigating Dimitrov for damaging a cultural heritage asset and, if convicted, he can face a prison sentence of two to five years and a fine of between €2,500 and €15,000 ($2,716 and $16,300). The man's girlfriend, Hayley, is not being investigated, however, she can be considered an “accessory”, reported Italian media.

WATCH | Kashmir valley had a record 15,000 foreign tourists in first 6 months of 2023 Speaking to Il Messaggero, Dimitrov’s lawyer, Alexandro Maria Tirelli said, “The boy is the prototype of the foreigner who frivolously believes that anything is allowed in Italy, even the type of act which in their own countries would be severely punished.”

Italy’s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, reacting over the incident, said, “I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée.”

“I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws,” he added. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.