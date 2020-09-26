Top ten world news today: Update on Paris cleaver attack, and more

Paris cleaver attack suspect says acted over Charlie Hebdo cartoons, sources say

A man suspected of wounding two people with a meat cleaver near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris has admitted staging the attack, linking it to the republication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by the satirical weekly | READ MORE

US seeks to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

USA is seeking to limit stay of Chinese journalists on its soil to 90 days. The proposal of the Departement of Homeland Security is part of fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US | READ MORE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Deceased United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become the first woman in history to lie in state in the US Capitol | READ MORE

Trump says US election winner might not be known for months

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said Americans might not know the winner of the November presidential election for months due to disputes over mail ballots | READ MORE

International Film Festival of India (IFFI) postponed to January 2021

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has been postponed to the next year, citing COVID-19 pandemic | READ MORE

At UNGA, PM Modi bats for reforms and a bigger role for India in decision-making

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong pitch for a prominent role for India, the world's largest democracy and home to 1.3 billion people, in the decision-making structures of the United Nations | READ MORE

Man killed in clashes with police in Egypt protest against president

An Egyptian man was killed overnight Saturday in clashes between protesters and police during a demonstration in a village south of Cairo against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, family and medical sources said | READ MORE

Paris inaugurates city’s first park honouring a Black woman

A public garden, honouring a Black woman who fought for the liberation of slaves on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, was inaugurated in Paris | READ MORE