US seeks to restrict stay of Chinese journalists to 90 days

USA is seeking to limit stay of Chinese journalists on its soil to 90 days. The proposal of the Departement of Homeland Security is part of fixed time limit on visas of students, researchers and foreign journalists in the US. The administration's move has been mentioned in a federal notification.

This may open a new front of tussle between USA and China as bilateral relations worsen. Both the countries are locked in a tit-for-tat battle over coronavirus, trade, diplomatic presence on each other's soil.

As per the new proposal, Chinese journalists in the US can apply for an extension of 90 days. Journalists from Macau have been given exception.

Although a provision of extension of 90 days has been proposed, the period is much less than that granted to other foreign journalists.

Journalists from countries other than China can spend 240 days in the US and ask for an extension for same period ahead.

In March, the State Department asked Chinese media outlets to reduce their number of staff in the US.

Four Chinese State-run media outlets -- Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International and China Daily- were asked to reduce their total staff of 160 Chinese nationals to 100.

In June, the US designated four top state-run Chinese media houses as "foreign missions," terming them as "propaganda" outlets "controlled" by the ruling Communist Party of China.

It will be interesting two see how China responds to the fresh proposal that is set to come into effect in 30 days.

In past China has retaliated US moves.

When US asked China to shut it embassy in Houston, China had retaliated by asking US to do the same with its embassy in Chengdu province.

After this, both countries have increasingly chosen to restrict movements of each other's diplomats on their own soil.