International Film Festival of India (IFFI) postponed to January 2021

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has been postponed to the next year, citing COVID-19 pandemic. The 52nd edition of the festival which was scheduled to be held from 20-28 November 2020 in Goa has been postponed to 16-24 January 2021.



Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar released a statement, "It has also been jointly decided to hold the festival from January 16 to 24, 2021 at Goa as per the International Film Festival guidelines and protocols. The festival will be conducted in a Hybrid format i.e. Virtual and Physical format."

This festival will be in a hybrid form, which means it will be both virtual and in physical format. All COVID-19 protocols instructed by the government will be followed.



Last year, IFFI’s Golden Jubilee Edition was celebrated in Goa. which was started by megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth. Around 250 films from various countries were screened at the carnival last year.