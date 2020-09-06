Top ten world news today: Birmingham stabbings leave one dead, SNL pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman and more

Trump hired a 'Faux-Bama' during White House run: Cohen in new book

The incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, has not been particularly fond of his predecessor Barack Obama. Not only has he often questioned his birthplace, but has also described him as "a Manchurian candidate" who obtained his Ivy League degrees only by way of affirmative action | READ MORE

Typhoon Haishen hits Japan, violent winds and heavy rains lash the country

Typhoon Haishen hit Japan on Sunday and bringing in its wake violent winds gusting up to 216 kmh (135 miles) and heavy rains. Japan Meteorological Agency predicted "record-level rainfall, landslides and floods. Surging tides are expected to cause flooding in low-lying areas, particularly around river mouths | READ MORE

Stabbings in Birmingham leave one dead, seven injured; police hunt on

Police said they were searching for a man in relation to a two-hour stabbing spree in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday | READ MORE

China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a 'reborn' Wuhan

China is recasting Wuhan as a heroic coronavirus victim and trying to throw doubt on the pandemic's origin story as it aims to seize the narrative at a time of growing global distrust of Beijing | READ MORE

WikiLeaks' Assange to fight US extradition bid in UK court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is slated to fight for his freedom in a UK court after a decade of legal drama | READ MORE

IPL 2020 scheduled announced, Chennai Super Kings to face Mumbai Indians in opener

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday officially announced the schedule of much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) set to go face-to-face in the season opener | READ MORE

'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with rerun of his old episode

One week after Chadwick Boseman's demise, NBC is honouring the late 'Black Panther' actor with a re-run of a 2018 episode of Saturday Night Live | READ MORE

ALSO WATCH | Republicans hold 53 seat majority in Senate, Democrats need 4 seats to gain majority