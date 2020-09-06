Stabbings in Birmingham leave one dead, seven injured; police hunt on

Police said they were searching for a man in relation to a two-hour stabbing spree in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday.

The stabbings left one man dead and seven people injured, two of them critically.

The knife attacks happened in four locations in the city centre starting from 00:30 (2330 GMT), police said.

The police are treating all four of those incidents as a linked series. They said there was no suggestion that the attacks were targetted at any section of the community or were gang related.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had no information to indicate the incidents were terrorism related but the public should stay "very vigilant".

The first stabbing was in Constitution Hill, police said, and the suspect then moved from north to south, to Livery Street, Irving Street and ending at Hurst Street.

The final location is an area known as the city's Gay Village, where people had been seated at outdoor tables eating and drinking.