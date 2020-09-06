'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with rerun of his old episode

One week after Chadwick Boseman's demise, NBC is honouring the late 'Black Panther' actor with a re-run of a 2018 episode of Saturday Night Live.



The show which he hosted in April 2018, two months after he starred in 'Black Panther' and before the release of 'Avengers: Infinity War' release.

During his appearance on the show, Boseman played his character T'Challah during an episode of Black Jeopardy. The clip is quite viral and has more than 24 million views as of today.

SNL paid tribute by sharing a portrait of Boseman, which was originally taken for his special episode. The image shows the star in a vibrant colored jacket while riding on a black panther.



Boseman died on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, survived by his wife Taylor Simone Ledward