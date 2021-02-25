Top ten world news: Lanka sinks deeper into China's grasp, and more

FATF grey-list ‘takes down’ Pakistan by USD 38 billion: Report

A research paper by an Islamabad-based think tank has revealed that Pakistan sustained a total of USD 38 billion in economic losses due to FATF's decision to thrice place the country on its grey list since 2008 | READ MORE

India's TRIPS waiver proposal at WTO gets a boost, secures support of 57 nations

As many as 57 members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have supported India's proposal for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver on Covid-19 vaccines | READ MORE

Axar-Ashwin bamboozle England as India win pink-ball Test by 10 wickets, take 2-1 lead in the series

India on Thursday took a 2-1 lead in the four-test series after defeating England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad | READ MORE

Sri Lanka sinks deeper into China's grasp, seeks $2.2 billion from Beijing as reserves shrink

Sri Lanka has again turned to China for a fresh injection of cash, the country is seeking $2.2 billion from Chinese banks | READ MORE

PNB scam case: Nirav Modi to be extradited to India, loses case in UK court

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi will be extradited to India to stand trial, UK extradition judge ordered on Thursday | READ MORE

China refutes reports that said it used Covid-19 anal swabs on US diplomats

China has clarified it had never asked US diplomats to undergo Covid-19 anal swabs | READ MORE

Here's when 'Loki' and 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' will premiere

After the success of 'Wanda Vision' and 'The Mandalorian', streaming giant Disney plus has announced the release date of few other anticipated shows from Marvel and Star Wars universes | READ MORE

North Korea's Kim appoints new Navy, Air Force Chiefs in 'generation shift' in Army

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for tougher discipline within the army and appointed new chiefs of the navy and the air force as he chaired an enlarged meeting of the central military commission | READ MORE

China approves two more domestic COVID-19 vaccines, increasing number to four

China`s National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday that it had approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use, increasing the number of domestic vaccines approved in China to four | READ MORE

A third dose? Pfizer to test tweaked vaccine to target S African strain of coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech have been studying adding a third dose to their vaccine regime and testing a new version that will target the South African variant of the coronavirus | READ MORE

Britain's financial watchdog appoints five women to top roles

Britain's financial watchdog announced five new appointments on Thursday, creating an executive committee dominated by women | READ MORE

WHO urges actions for 'long COVID' sufferers

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) European branch said Thursday that patients experiencing post-Covid or long Covid symptoms needed to be heard to and understanding long-term consequences should be made a priority by health authorities | READ MORE