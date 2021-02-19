Top ten world news: Biden to rally G7 allies, UK vows to share vaccines and more

Biden to ask G7 allies to work together on China challenge

US President Joe Biden will on Friday rally global democracies and European allies to work together to address a range of concerns about China

Britain vows to ‘share’ vaccines with poor nations as G-7 meets

Some of the world's wealthiest countries are promising to share coronavirus vaccines with the poorest, but details of when and how many remain scarce as leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers hold their first meeting of 2021 on Friday

US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute

The United States says it has decided to de-link its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that country's dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project

China looks for measures to lift flagging birthrate

More than four years after ending its controversial one-child policy, China is considering additional measures to increase its flagging birthrate

Watch: India's homegrown anti-tank missile Helina launched successfully, ready for induction

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials on Friday said that four 'Helina' anti-tank missiles were launched from Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv helicopter at Pokhran ranges in Rajasthan

Indian-American scientist Swati Mohan played key role in NASA Mars rover landing

An Indian-American scientist, Swati Mohan, played a pivotal role in landing NASA's historic Perseverance rover on the Martian surface on Friday

Pfizer first dose 85% effective after 2-4 weeks, study says

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccination is 85 per cent effective against coronavirus infection between two and four weeks after inoculation

Uber drivers are workers, not self-employed: UK Supreme Court

Britain's top court on Friday ruled that ride-hailing giant Uber's drivers are entitled to workers' rights, in a judgment with huge implications for the "gig economy"

China's Sinovac delivers 1 million doses to Hong Kong

China's Sinovac delivered 1 million doses of its Covid vaccine CoronaVac to Hong Kong on Friday