Top officers from Solomon Islands to receive leadership and management training from Chinese police

As part of a new security agreement signed, Chinese police will be invited to the Solomon Islands to educate top officers in management and leadership. According to Michael Aluvolomo, the transnational crime unit inspector for the Royal Solomon Islands police, it was up to the government to decide whether Chinese police officers should be embedded in the force. When asked if there would be Chinese law enforcement personnel working alongside, Aluvolomo replied that this had not yet been confirmed but reiterated that there was nothing to worry about for the people of the Solomon Islands.

In conversation with The Guardian, Manasseh Sogavare, the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, said that since signing the contentious security agreement with China, there would not be a Chinese military base there because it would turn the nation into an enemy and put the country and its citizens as targets for potential military strikes. While Australia continues to be the security partner of choice for the Solomon Islands, the prime minister said that he would ask China to send security troops if there’s a gap that Australia is unable to fill.

However, a Pacific regional law enforcement conference is currently taking place in Nadi. The conference aims to establish networks to assist Pacific law enforcement in combating drug trafficking and other transnational crimes, which are becoming a serious issue for Pacific nations. Despite the fact that there is already a regional security framework in place to combat such crime, there are worries that China’s increased attention to the Pacific could disrupt or undermine these security arrangements.

However, in May, China presented an economic and security deal to 10 Pacific countries to strengthen ties between them, including in areas of policing. The country also proposed that Pacific Island nations receive intermediate and high-level police training and that a ministerial dialogue on law enforcement capacity and police cooperation be held.

