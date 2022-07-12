US showers incentives on Pacific island nations

USA on Tuesday (July 12) stepped forward and announced incentives for Pacific Island nations in a move widely seen to be aimed at countering Chinese influence. This has come after Kiribati, one of Pacific Island nations chose to stay away from the Pacific Island Forum meeting in Suva, Fiji. Kiribati has also withdrawn itself from the 18-member group.

On Tuesday, Kiribati islanders celebrated their Independence Day, however, President Taneti Maamau skipped the region`s first face-to-face meeting in three years as a matter of principle over a dispute involving its leadership, reported CNN.

There were speculations of Chinese hand compelling Maamau to leave the alliance. China has denied this and its foreign ministry has rejected these claims as 'completely groundless'.

The region has attracted attention of western powers after China's recent aggressive push to enhance ties with Pacific Island Nations.

A senior official of US administration official told reporters in a call tha the US was "significantly stepping up (its) game in the Pacific Islands."

"The incentives included more funding for fisheries, extra aid, and offers of new US embassies in the Pacific -- including one in Kiribati, which along with the Solomon Islands appears to be moving closer to China, reported CNN.

Other US commitments include tripling funding to USD 60 million a year for 10 years to secure US fishing rights in the Pacific, the release of America`s strategy on the Pacific Islands and the appointment of the first US envoy to the Pacific Islands Forum.

To achieve the US`s soft power goals, the Peace Corps will return to four countries including Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu and the US will increase aid funding to the region. The measures will be personally presented to Pacific leaders on Wednesday in a virtual address by US Vice President Kamala Harris -- underscoring Washington`s efforts to stress the Pacific`s importance to US strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)

