Top court warns French government of fine if it fails to curb air pollution

France's top administrative court asked the government to take concrete steps to control air pollution in many cities and town or face fines of 10 million euros ($11.3 million) every six months until all the conditions are fulfilled.

The State Council, said in a statement, the amount is the highest it has ever fined to "oblige the state to implement a decision taken by the administrative judiciary," reported AFP.

Earlier, the court had said three years ago that the state was not fulfilling its commitments to reduce nitrogen dioxide and PM10 particulates in 13 areas to comply with EU limits agreed upon in 2008.

Many NGOs including Friends of the Earth later filed suit, urging the court to force the government to curb pollution.

The court said the fine reflected the seriousness of a public health risk that leads to nearly 50,000 premature deaths in the country every year.

The fined would be given to plaintiffs, as well as other independent bodies, or activists who are working on the field to reduce pollution.