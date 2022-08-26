Top 10 world news: Zaporizhzhia plant reconnected, US Senator on Taiwan, more news

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, currently under Russian control, has resumed electricity supply a day after it was cut-off. In other news, a US Senator has referred Taiwan as a 'country'. The Senator has also vowed support to help Taiwan become an 'indpendent nation'. Read this and more in our 'Top 10 world news'

Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian grid after concerns over radiation crisis



Russia-Ukraine war: Energoatom said, "Nuclear workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly hold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders and work selflessly so that their native country has life-giving electricity."

US Senator refers to Taiwan as 'country', vows support to help it become an 'independent nation'



"I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing — we will not be bullied. The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies," tweeted Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech for COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement



Moderna alleged that Pfizer and BioNTech copied technology that it had developed years before the pandemic.

Indian students race past China, bag more UK visas than any other country



With more than 258,000 Indians getting visitor visas in the year ending June 2022, the country accounted for the highest proportion at 28%. This was also a 630% increase over the same period last year when COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

Reports of heavy drone activity in parts of Afghanistan. What does it signify?



New Zealand: Police identifies remains of two children found in suitcases



A homicide inquiry was initiated into the matter on August 11 after the remains of the children were found by the family that had bought the suitcases at an online auction, unaware of its contents.

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in tit-for-tat move over Covid cases action



The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases

Largest art auction will sell Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's collection worth $1 billion



Art was "both analytical and emotional" to Mr Allen, Christie's CEO Guillaume Cerutti said. Paul Allen's sister, Jody Allen, who is the executor of the estate, said that the collection "reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty".

Twitter failed to curb monkeypox hate speech aimed at LGBTQ community, says study



According to the research done by ISD, anti-LGBTQ comments were used to specifically demonise gay men on Twitter and to spread false information about them being the source of the monkeypox outbreak.

British energy regulator blames Russia for 80 per cent price hike



It is expected that worse of the price hike in the UK is still to come in the month of January, when Ofgem updates its cap further. The average bills are predicted to top GBP 5,000 or more



