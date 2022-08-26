US suspends 26 Chinese flights in tit-for-tat move over Covid cases

The US said on Thursday (August 26) that it will suspend 26 flights to China, operated by Chinese carriers. The measure has been taken in response to China's decision to suspend some US carriers over COVID-19 cases. The US decision will see suspension of flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines. The suspension will be in effect from September 5 through September 28.

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

The suspensions include 19 flights from Los Angeles and 7 China Eastern flights from New York.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

USDOT said as of Aug. 7 Chinese authorities revised their policies so if the number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19 reached 4% of the total number of passengers on a flight to China, one flight would be suspended and two flights if it reached 8%.

USDOT said the U.S. government has repeatedly raised objections with the government of China saying the rules place "undue culpability on carriers" when travelers test negative before boarding their flight from the United States only to "test positive for COVID-19 after their arrival in China."

China and the US have been at loggerheads over air services. In August 2021, US put limitation on four flights from Chinese carriers to 40% passenger capacity for four weeks. The step was taken after China imposed similar limits on four American carriers.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE