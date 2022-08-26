Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian grid after concerns over radiation crisis

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resumed electricity supplies after it was reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid on Friday (August 26) a day after it was cut off, which raised concerns globally about a nuclear incident.

"Today, August 26, 2022, at 2:04 pm (1104 GMT) one of the power units... that was stopped yesterday was connected to the power grid," the nuclear agency Energoatom said on Telegram.

"The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is connected to the grid and is producing electricity for the needs of Ukraine," it added.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear facility, is located near the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula. It has six Soviet-designed VVER-1000 V-320 water-cooled and water-moderated reactors.

Those reactors contain Uranium 235, which has a half-life of more than 700 million years. It is capable of supplying power to four million homes.

In the past few weeks, concerns raised over a potential nuclear disaster with both sides blaming each other for the reported firing at the facility.

Russian forces took over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant soon after the nation announced the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, what it refers to as a "special military operation". But the plant is run by Ukrainian technicians. The United Nations has called for the area to be demilitarised.

The latest statement by Energoatom further added, "Nuclear workers of Zaporizhzhia NPP are real heroes! They tirelessly and firmly hold the nuclear and radiation safety of Ukraine and the whole of Europe on their shoulders and work selflessly so that their native country has life-giving electricity."

In the aftermath, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the loss of power led to backup diesel generators being "immediately activated" to avert a "radiation disaster".

