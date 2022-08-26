US Senator refers to Taiwan as 'country', vows support to help it become an 'independent nation'

Defying China's anger, United States Senator Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan late Thursday (August 25), marking the fourth visit by an American politician this month.

When she met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday, Blackburn referred to Taiwan as a "country" and promised support for the island to become "independent", a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) stated.

"I just landed in Taiwan to send a message to Beijing -- we will not be bullied. The United States remains steadfast in preserving freedom around the globe, and will not tolerate efforts to undermine our nation and our allies," she tweeted.

She also said that it was important to support the island in "preserving its freedom."

"I am looking forward to a wonderful visit. And yes, indeed I do remember my visit fondly in 2008, and the opportunity to get to see some of your country first-hand," she further said.

"We look forward to continuing to help and support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation," the Republican of Tennessee added.

Commenting on her visit, Taiwan's ministry of foreign affairs said it was "grateful that US congress people have once again demonstrated their firm support and commitment to Taiwan by visiting" at a time "when China continues to heighten its threat".

The recent visits have angered China as it staged military drills near Taiwan. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and even claimed that, in case needed, it will use force to unite the two territories.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen praised the visits. "In recent times, many public figures from a broad spectrum of the U.S. society have visited Taiwan. These warm acts of kindness and firm demonstrations of support have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself," she said, in remarks carried live on Tsai's social media pages.

