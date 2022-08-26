New Zealand: Police identifies remains of two children found in suitcases

The remains of two children discovered in suitcases bought from an Auckland storage facility have been identified, the police has said. In a statement released on Friday, New Zealand police confirmed the development, adding that their names haven't been released on the coroner’s order since the family requested the same.

A homicide inquiry was initiated into the matter on August 11 after the remains of the children were found by the family that had bought the suitcases at an online auction, unaware of its contents.

The police is “continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children", DI Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said. Vaaelua had informed last week that the postmortem indicated that the children were between five and 10 years old.

The police believes that the bodies had been in the suitcases for around three to four years. It has also maintained the family that discovered the remains is in no way connected to the murders.



(With inputs from agencies)