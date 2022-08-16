New Zealand: Family finds human remains in suitcases they bought at an auction

Human remains were reportedly found in suitcases bought at an auction at a storage facility in Auckland, New Zealand. The police have begun a homicide investigation into the matter. An undisclosed number of remains are believed to have been stored in the suitcases that an unsuspecting family brought home after winning the bid, Media outlet Newshub reported.

Police official Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua confirmed that the family called them last Thursday after making the discovery. The police also said that the family aren't suspects in the homicide.

A post-mortem examination was underway and forensic investigators were trying to determine the number of victims, police said.

"We appreciate there is significant public interest in what has occurred. The priority for police is to confirm the identification of the deceased so that we can establish the full circumstances behind the discovery," Vaaelua added.

The auctioning of abandoned contents is a common practice for storage units with unpaid bills.

Vaaelua added that police believe "there is no immediate risk to the public in regards to this incident".

