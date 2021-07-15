Top 10 world news: WHO warns of third wave of COVID-19, Afghan govt takes back control of Pakistani border and more

After a sudden rise in the number of reported deaths due to coronavirus, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that the world might be in the early stages of the third wave of the pandemic. Expressing concern over the Delta variant, he said that the strain might soon become the main COVID-19 strain circulating the world.

In other news, according to a senior official, the Afghan government has regained control of the Spin Boldak-Chaman border, a Pakistani border crossing, from the Taliban. However, the claim was dismissed by the Taliban.

COVID-19: WHO warns 'early stages' of third wave is here, amid Delta variant surge

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), warned on Thursday that we have entered the early stages of a third wave of COVID.

Afghan government says it has retaken Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

According to an Afghan government official, government forces have regained control of one of the major border crossings with Pakistan from Taliban forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin orders government to help Belarus fight western sanctions

Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's government to help Belarus fight western sanctions imposed during Minsk's crackdown.

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake', says George W. Bush

George W. Bush criticised the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan on Wednesday, saying the Taliban were slaughtering civilians.

Israel's defence forces ask for budget increase to prepare potential attack against Iran’s nuclear programme: Report

According to Israeli media, as Iran engages with Western powers over reassessing the 2015 nuclear deal, the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) have asked for an increase in budget to prepare for a possible strike against Iran's nuclear program.

EU launches legal action against Hungary, Poland over LGBTQ rights

EU member Hungary and Poland are facing legal actions by the European Commission over measures considered discriminatory by the LGBT community.

Desperate search for oxygen in Myanmar as latest COVID-19 wave hits

A new Coronavirus wave is rolling over the coup-torn country and causing residents across Myanmar's biggest city to disregard a military curfew and seek oxygen for their loved ones.

Johnson & Johnson recalls several aerosol sunscreen products after detecting cancer-causing agent

Five products manufactured by Johnson & Johnson are being recalled after samples were found to contain low levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

EU court says headscarves can be banned at work under certain conditions

According to the European Union's top court, employers may ban Muslim employees from wearing a headscarf in certain circumstances.

ISRO moves one step ahead in converting ‘cargo-carrier’ GSLV rocket into human-carrier

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully tested the Vikas (Vikram A Sarabhai) engine or the L110 core stage engine of its heaviest operational rocket, the GSLV Mk 3.