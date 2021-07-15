Russian President Vladimir Putin orders government to help Belarus fight western sanctions

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's government to help Belarus fight western sanctions imposed during Minsk's crackdown on political opponents, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko travelled to Russia, a close ally, to hold talks with Russian leader and key ally Vladimir Putin as soaring tensions with the West have boosted his reliance on Moscow’s support.

Lukashenko has been hit with a slew of sanctions by Western nations but they appear to have had a limited effect on Lukashenko who maintains backing from key creditor Russia.

"Support for Belarus against the backdrop of such stifling sanctions is on the agenda, and the government has been given instructions and it is working in this regard," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Russia and Belarus have a union agreement that envisages close political, economic, and military ties but stops short of a full merger.

Russia has pumped billions of dollars into shoring up the Soviet-style, state-controlled economy of Belarus with cheap energy supplies and loans.

Before last year’s election and protests, Lukashenko often accused the Kremlin of trying to force him to relinquish control of prized economic assets and eventually abandon his country’s independence.

Faced now with tougher economic sanctions, the Belarusian leader emphasized a need to jointly counter Western pressure.

“We will deal with terrorism and all that, but the economy is the most important thing,” Lukashenko said, voicing hope that “we will resist that economic blow together with Russia” and adding that the West will not succeed in trying to “monopolise the international agenda and put pressure on us.”

Peskov said the presidents agreed during their five hours of talks that Belarus would receive Russia’s natural gas next year at this year’s prices, the Interfax news agency reported.

The two also discussed terms for new Russian loans and steps to increase cooperation in energy, taxes and customs.

