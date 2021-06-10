Top 10 world news: WHO warns against Covid, AstraZeneca's deadly side effect, and more

As several European nations reopen and allow tourists, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe, said that Europe is "by no means out of danger". Additionally, as authorities in Melbourne gave the green signal to the city to end the lockdown, four new local coronavirus cases were detected on Thursday. Adding to the fears of coronavirus vaccine, a 52-year-old woman from New South Wales died after getting a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus.

We are by no means out of danger, WHO alerts Europe on virus resurgence

WHO's top official Hans Kluge said that Europe still hasn't achieved sufficient protection against a possible COVID-19 resurgence since at least 80 per cent vaccination coverage of the adult population was required.

Melbourne lockdown to end today; officials detect four new cases

New South Wales and Queensland were put on COVID-19 alert after reports indicated a woman and her husband travelled from Victoria to New South Wales and Queensland.

Australia reports second death 'possibly' due to blood clots after AstraZeneca

Till now, Australia has reported 35 confirmed cases of TTS, out of which 31 have been discharged from the hospital and the remaining, are receiving treatment.

El Salvador legalises Bitcoin as other nations plan similar moves

With this law that will take effect in 90 days, El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to consider Bitcoin a legal currency.

After NATO, Russia begins military exercise in Pacific Ocean

The Russian military exercise involves submarines and missile cruiser including the anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the MiG-31 interceptor.

Solar Eclipse dazzles the world

A solar eclipse will be visible over the Earth's northern hemisphere on Thursday with parts of Canada and Siberia privy to the best view of the celestial event.

Covid, pregnancy, breastfeeding and vaccines: Let's help in breaking myths for new mothers

Pregnant women, if infected by coronavirus, are advised to intake a lot of fluids at normal temperature and go on complete bed rest to avoid tiring the body.

South Africa: Ramaphosa announces economic recovery plan

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an amendment to the Electricity Regulation Act that will make it easier for independent power providers to generate power.

Argentina launches international campaign to find missing people after 30 years

The dictatorship in Argentina from 1976 to 1983 saw massive human rights violations, including the abduction of about 500 babies, girls, and boys.

Sri Lanka launches investigation into possible oil slick off sinking ship

The container ship went underwater after burning for 13 days. Experts in the field have warned that it would be a huge maritime environmental disaster if oil leaks from the container ship.