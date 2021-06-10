Argentina launches international campaign to find missing people after 30 years

The shadows of history are difficult to leave, and when many are missing they become part of the present. Even after 38 years, since the end of the civic-military dictatorship of Argentina in 1983, several remain missing, and the country has launched an international campaign to find them.

The Argentine Government, the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, and relatives are still looking for more than 350 granddaughters and grandsons who live with their false identities.

The dictatorship in Argentina from 1976 to 1983 saw massive human rights violations, including the abduction of about 500 babies, girls, and boys. These children, separated from their families, grew up with false identities, unknown as to who they were.

Since the fall of the dictatorship, 130 cases have been solved but 350 people remain missing. To find the missing, "#ArgentinaTeBusca [#ArgentinaIsLookingForYou] International Campaign has been launched.

Earlier this year, the campaign was launched by Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, Argentina's CONADI or National Commission for the Right to Identity, and the Government of Argentina.

Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo is an Argentinian human rights organisation that aims to locate these children. Interestingly the organisation, chaired by Estela de Carlotto, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times for the work.

Argentina's embassies and consulates, including in India, are pitching in for the campaign to find its missing. They have released a brochure that says, "Qere you born between 1974 and 1983?, you might be one of the granddaughters or grandsons we are looking for" with the hashtag-- #ArgentinaTeBusca.

Genetic data has also been used to identify the children who have been kidnapped. The issues still garners an emotional response in the country, with many still waiting for their loved ones to return.