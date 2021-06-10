Solar Eclipse dazzles the world

A solar eclipse will be visible over the Earth's northern hemisphere on Thursday with parts of Canada and Siberia privy to the best view of the celestial event.

Partial eclipse

The eclipse will be partial, which means the people in its shadow won't be plunged into daytime darkness.

Instead, people with the maximum visibility, and necessary protective eyewear, will have a few minutes to glimpse the Moon's silhouette ringed by the Sun.

(Photograph:AFP)