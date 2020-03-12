Top 10 world news: US suspends travel to Europe, global economy woes and more

Here are the top 10 news stories that dominated the world arena.

1. Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

President Donald Trump on Wednesday suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days in a "tough" new effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sparked a run on the stock market and is rapidly multiplying.

2. COVID-19 likely to cost global economy $1 trillion in 2020

The novel coronavirus outbreak has generated both demand and supply shocks reverberating across the global economy.

3. EU slams US for travel ban on Europe over coronavirus

European Union leaders on Thursday slammed the United States for imposing a unilateral travel ban for people coming from Europe for 30 days.

4. US Senators move bill to ban federal employees from using TikTok

Two US Republican Senators Josh Hawley and Rick Scott introduced a bill to ban federal employees from using Chinese social media app TikTok citing "security risk".

5. Spoke to PM Modi, Israel depends on others for supplies: Netanyahu on COVID-19

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, has said he spoke to his Indian counterpart, PM Modi, adding Tel Aviv was dependent on supply lines from various countries.

6. Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran climbs to 429; Italy shuts stores

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 429 in Iran with 75 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

7. UK misses its empire more than other ex-colonial powers, 33% think colonies 'better off', poll finds

The British way of colonialism has often been a topic of vigorous discussion -- for the world and UK alike. A little more for the latter as a recent polls has suggested Britain misses its empire more than other post-colonial powers.

8. Fraudsters who impersonated French President Macron's senior ally jailed after trial

Two fraudsters who impersonated a senior ally of the French President Emmanuel Macron, have been sentenced jail by a courtroom in Paris.

9. China shuts down Mount Everest due to coronavirus fears

China has cancelled permits for Mount Everest because of the coronavirus, expedition organisers said Thursday, ahead of the spring climbing season on the world's highest peak.

10. World's smallest dinosaur's skull found encased in 99-million-year-old amber

Scientists have discovered the skull of the world's smallest-known dinosaur which was embedded in 99-million-year-old amber.