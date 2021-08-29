Top 10 world news: US strikes active suicide bomber in Kabul, Japan suspends Moderna Covid vaccine, and more

A few days before the August 31 deadline, US officials targeted an active suicide bomber of ISIS-K in a vehicle who was about to attack the Kabul airport. His vehicle was parked inside the house that was targeted by the US forces on Sunday evening. The strike happened as the US President Joe Biden traveled to the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday morning to pay respects to the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul in an attack earlier in the week. In the Europe, UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday defended their airlift operation saying that "the culmination of a mission, unlike anything we've seen in our lifetimes." In Covid-related news, Japan’s Okinawa region has decided to suspend the use of Moderna’s Covid vaccine as another contamination was spotted by experts.

Loud explosion heard in Kabul as US targets active ISIS-K suicide bomber

A little after the US President Joe Biden warned against another possible attack in Kabul, a loud explosion was heard in the capital city of Afghanistan.

Biden visits US air base to pay tribute to service personnel killed in Kabul

Biden and his wife, Jill, 'will meet with the families of fallen American service members who gave their lives to save Americans, our partners, and our Afghan allies in Kabul,' ahead of a transfer of the remains, according to the president's daily schedule.

Blinken says only 300 Americans left to evacuate; Sullivan assures Taliban to provide safe passage after August 31

Sullivan also announced that the US will not have a physical presence in Afghanistan from September, but the US will consider 'more strikes, other operations' against the ISIS-K.

Turkey's Erdogan pulls back from plans of running Kabul airport

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seems to have trashed the idea now as the country started withdrawing its 500 non-combat forces from Afghanistan.

Taliban accuses Ashraf Ghani of fleeing the country with money

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen recently blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos that the country has to go through and said that he did a mistake by abandoning the government all of a sudden.

UK PM Johnson defends Kabul evacuation amid criticism

Like the United States, UK has also been facing criticism for failing to pre-empt the quick takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban forces and not making adequate preparations for the smooth evacuation of British nationals and vulnerable Afghans.

Japan decides to suspend Moderna's Covid vaccine after two deaths

After the death of two men following the second dose of Moderna’s Covid vaccine, Japan has decided to suspend use of Moderna Inc vaccine.

In Pics | Emmanuel Macron visits ISIS former stronghold in Iraq's Mosul

French President Emmanuel Macron pays a visit on Sunday to the Islamic State group's former Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in the country.

People march across US to demand voting rights protection

Held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s historic 1963 March on Washington, organisers of the “March On For Voting Rights” rally said that the efforts to curb voting access disproportionately affect people of colour.

Chinese university asks for list of LGTBQ+ students, stokes 'crackdown' fear

The directive by Shanghai University has also requested information on the students’ “state of mind and psychological condition, including political stance, social contacts, and mental health status”.