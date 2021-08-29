In Pics | Emmanuel Macron visits ISIS former stronghold in Iraq's Mosul

French President Emmanuel Macron pays a visit on Sunday to the Islamic State group's former Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in the country. Scroll down for images 

View in App

Macron welcomed

French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed upon his arrival at the Al-Nuri Mosque in Iraq's second city of Mosul, in the northern Nineveh province, on August 29, 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Commitments made

Macron made the commitment during a regional summit in Baghdad largely devoted to the fight against terrorism and the impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as the US withdraws.

(Photograph:AFP)

Church tour

Macron tours the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Iraq's second city of Mosul, in the northern Nineveh province.

(Photograph:AFP)

Guarding Al-Nuri Mosque

A member of Iraqi security forces stands guard at the Al-Nuri Mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul, ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

(Photograph:AFP)

A melting pot

His visit to Mosul, a melting pot of Iraq's diverse ethnic and religious communities, is seen as an opportunity to renew his support for Christians in the Middle East.

(Photograph:AFP)

Speaking with priests

Macron speaks with priests during a tour of the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Iraq's second city of Mosul.

(Photograph:AFP)

Read in App