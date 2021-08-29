In Pics | Emmanuel Macron visits ISIS former stronghold in Iraq's Mosul

French President Emmanuel Macron pays a visit on Sunday to the Islamic State group's former Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in the country. Scroll down for images
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed upon his arrival at the Al-Nuri Mosque in Iraq's second city of Mosul, in the northern Nineveh province, on August 29, 2021.
(Photograph:AFP)
Macron made the commitment during a regional summit in Baghdad largely devoted to the fight against terrorism and the impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan as the US withdraws.
Macron tours the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Iraq's second city of Mosul, in the northern Nineveh province.
A member of Iraqi security forces stands guard at the Al-Nuri Mosque in the Iraqi city of Mosul, ahead of a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
His visit to Mosul, a melting pot of Iraq's diverse ethnic and religious communities, is seen as an opportunity to renew his support for Christians in the Middle East.
Macron speaks with priests during a tour of the Our Lady of the Hour Church in Iraq's second city of Mosul.