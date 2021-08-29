Turkey's Erdogan pulls back from plans of running Kabul airport

As the US and other European troops pull out of Afghanistan, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that he is not entirely sure Turkey wants to control the Kabul airport.

Turkey had been planning to help secure and run the Kabul airport, which has become a target area for the ISIS in the past few days. However, the Turkish leader seems to have trashed the idea now as the country started withdrawing its 500 non-combat forces from Afghanistan.

The chances of Turkey securing and running the most popular and only safe way out of Afghanistan are very less now, as per the statements issued by Erdogan.

Erdogan took this decision after holding first talks with the Taliban in Kabul. "What does the Taliban say with regard to the airport issue? They say 'give us the security but you operate it'," Erdogan said in comments published by the official Anadolu news agency and other media outlets. "Let's say you took over the security but how would we explain to the world if another bloodbath takes place there? It's not an easy job."

While Ankara is still mulling over the Taliban’s offer, the chances are receding, especially as the US President warned of another possible attack in the area.

"The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous, our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours," Joe Bide said during a briefing.

In addition to this, the US embassy in Kabul has also warned its citizens and passport holders in Afghanistan to stay away from clear vicinity of the Kabul International Airport. They reiterated that there is a threat to "the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the near the Panjshir petrol station on the northwest side of the airport."

This news has come a few days after the ISIS-K carried out bomb attacks near the Kabul airport which took more than 160 lives of civilians, 13 US troops and injured several others. The US, however, claims it has managed to kill the planner of the attack and another ISIS member through drone strikes.