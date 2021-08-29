Taliban accuses Ashraf Ghani of fleeing the country with money

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen recently blamed Ashraf Ghani for the chaos that the country has to go through and said that he did a mistake by abandoning the government all of a sudden.

In an exclusive interview to Doha News, the spokesperson said on August 15, when the Taliban were 'looking forward to' a peaceful transfer of power and the fighters were waiting outside the gate of Kabul, Ashraf Ghani suddenly fled.

"He made a mistake of abandoning the government...This is what resulted in the sudden vacuum, plundering and shooting," the Taliban spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Ashraf Ghani refuted reports of both fleeing the country and fleeing with money.

He gave a message saying that that he was forced to leave the country to avoid bloodshed.

He did not even have the time to change his slippers, he said, adding that there was no question of taking 'tonnes of money'.

Meanwhile, a little after US President Joe Biden warned against another possible attack in Kabul, a loud explosion was heard in the capital city of Afghanistan.

While it is not yet clear where exactly did the explosion happen, smoke was seen rising from the Khwaja Bugra area in PD15. The source of the explosion was a rocket that has hit a house near the north gate of Kabul airport. However, the airport has not been hit.

US officials have told news agency Reuters that the US has carried out a strike in Kabul and it is understood that the same rocket strike landed in the residential area. However, the claim is yet to be confirmed.

The officials have claimed that the US was targeting some ISIS-K members through a fresh military strike. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has confirmed in a text message to journalists that on Sunday the US was targeting a suicide bomber of ISIS-K in a vehicle who was about to attack the Kabul airport.

Following the explosion, Taliban have increased security in the area.

This explosion happened a few hours after the US President Joe Biden warned that there is a possibility of another attack near the Kabul airport and the US embassy in Kabul had urged its citizens to stay away from the clear vicinity of the airport.