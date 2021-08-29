People march across US to demand voting rights protection

Thousands of people are demonstrating in the United States capital and in several cities across the country to demand voting rights protection.

This comes amid a barrage of state-level legislation that might impose ballot restrictions.

Held on the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s historic 1963 March on Washington, organisers of the “March On For Voting Rights” rally said that the efforts to curb voting access disproportionately affect people of colour.

Also read | Afghanistan: Loud explosion heard in Kabul few hours after Biden's warning

In Washington, DC, protesters were seen holding “Black Lives Matter” flags and signs calling for federal legislation marched from McPherson Square towards the final meeting point at the National Mall, where King gave his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech 58 years ago.

Other marches were planned in Phoenix, Miami, Atlanta, and dozens of other US cities.