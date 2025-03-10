The US President Donald Trump's administration is set to eliminate 83 per cent of the programmes under the USAID and move the remaining to the State Department.

In other news, at least 32 people were injured after a collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is set to propose an aerial and naval ceasefire with Russia during discussions with US officials in Saudi Arabia this week.

‘Thank you to DOGE’: Trump’s State Secy Rubio slashes 83% of USAID programs, Musk says ‘tough but necessary’

The Trump administration is set to eliminate 83 per cent of the programmes under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and shift the remaining ones to the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Monday (March 10).

North Sea collision between oil tanker and cargo ship injures 32

At least 32 people sustained injuries in the North Sea collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship and were brought ashore.

'Ceasefire in sky and sea': What to expect from US-Ukraine talks in Saudi after Trump, Zelensky fallout

Kyiv is set to propose an aerial and naval ceasefire with Russia during discussions with US officials in Saudi Arabia this week, according to media reports. President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive in the kingdom as the negotiations take place.

'Continues to renege'; Hamas accuses Israel of backtracking on Gaza truce deal

Hamas, on Monday (Mar 10), accused Israel of backtracking on a truce deal and refusing to go forward with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as Israeli negotiators were scheduled to discuss a potential extension in Qatar.

Who is Mark Carney? Liberal leader set to succeed Justin Trudeau as Canada’s next PM

After being elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Mark Carney is set to become the country’s next prime minister. Carney, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, will succeed Justin Trudeau, who stepped down earlier this year.

Syria’s new leader vows investigation into mass killings of Alawite civilians. Who are they?

As Syria witnesses “one of the biggest massacres” since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, its new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has vowed to hunt down Assad loyalists and promised an investigation into the mass killings of Alawites following international backlash.

UK’s iconic Tower Bridge briefly closed as man climbs up and sits on railings

The UK's Tower Bridge has been closed on Monday (Mar 10) after a man climbed up the iconic landmark in London. This comes two days after a pro-Palestinian protester caused chaos after climbing the Elizabeth Tower.

Trump confirms US in talks with four different groups interested in acquiring TikTok

US President Donald Trump, on Sunday (Mar 9), said that his administration was talking to four different groups that were interested in acquiring Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok.

IIFA 2025: Nitanshi Goel breaks down as she beats Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif in Best Actress category

Nitanshi Goel got emotional on the IIFA 2025 stage on Sunday night as she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. The film, helmed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, dominated the awards night with 10 wins.

Winning captain Rohit Sharma misses cut in ICC’s Champions Trophy Team of the Tournament

Rohit Sharma might have led India to a monumental win in the just concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai but missed out on getting picked in ICC’s Team of the Tournament announced Monday evening. His counterpart, the Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner, leads the best XI picked by a selection panel of commentators and former international players.