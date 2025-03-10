Hamas, on Monday (Mar 10), accused Israel of backtracking on a truce deal and refusing to go forward with the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal, as Israeli negotiators were scheduled to discuss a potential extension in Qatar.

"The (Israeli) occupation continues to renege on the agreement and refuses to commence the second phase, exposing its intentions of evasion and stalling," the Palestinian militant group said in a statement.

Hamas, on Monday, said that it was displaying “flexibility” in Gaza ceasefire deal talks with its mediators as it awaits results of the negotiations by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States with Israel.

“We dealt flexibly with the efforts made by mediators and [US President Donald] Trump’s envoy, and we await the results of the upcoming negotiations and oblige [Israel] to agree and go to the second phase,” the Palestinian militant group said, according to The Times of Israel.

Hamas said that the negotiations are centred around ending the war, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and reconstruction of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel, on Monday, will dispatch its delegation to Doha, as the fresh round of talks is set to focus on extending the ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza

Israel's Energy Minister Eli Cohen, on Sunday (Mar 9), said that he had instructed the Israel Electric Corporation to immediately cut off the supply of electricity to Gaza.

The move came a week after Israel blocked aid into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"I have just signed the order to stop supplying electricity immediately to the Gaza Strip," Cohen said in a video statement.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring back the hostages and ensure that Hamas is no longer in Gaza the day after" the war, he added.

Israel blocks aid flow into Gaza

Israel blocked aid from entering Gaza on Sunday (Mar 2), as the initial six-week phase of the ceasefire in the region came to an end.

The ceasefire had enabled the entry of vital items like food, shelter, and medical assistance after over 15 months of fighting.

The Palestinian militant group handed over 25 living hostages, under the first phase of the ceasefire deal, and eight bodies in exchange for the release of about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, 251 people were taken captive, out of which 58 still remain in Gaza.

The Israeli military confirmed that at least 34 of these captives are dead.

(With inputs from agencies)