Top 10 world news: US Rep George Santos arrested on fraud charges, Biden to host Modi on June 22, and more

In the latest, US Rep George Santos has been arrested on fraud and money laundering charges. US president Joe Biden is all set to host Indian PM Narendra Modi on June 22, when the latter would be on an official Washington visit. In other news, former Pak PM, Imran Khan has been sent to an eight-day physical remand by a court in Islamabad.

United States President Joe Biden is set to host India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 when the latter will be on an official state visit to Washington, announced the White House on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023. The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, " announced Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to an eight-day physical remand by an accountability court in Islamabad.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will have Khan in their custody until May 17.

The Indian government on Wednesday stated that it will investigate the charges pressed against Whatsapp of allegedly getting access to the microphones of the devices used by the users without their prior consent.

A few days back, a Twitter engineer had accused WhatsApp of accessing his microphone in the background when he was sleeping.

Former United States President Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar, the jurors decided on Tuesday (May 9). The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll.

George Santos, a newly elected Republican who has defied calls to resign for fabricating his resume, was detained on federal accusations of fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds on Wednesday. This is the latest blow to Santos.

After a nine-member jury found former US president Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, the latter has termed it a 'victory' for all women who are victims of sexual assault, in an interview with CNN.

The French parliament has urged the European Union ( EU) to formally label the Russian mercenary group Wagner as terrorists. The United Kingdom reportedly is also ready to designate the group as a terrorist organisation.

Police in China's Xinjiang region rely on a master list of 50,000 multimedia files they deem “violent and terrorist” to flag Uyghur and other Turkic Muslim residents for interrogation, according to a report by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) on May 4. An investigation by HRW into the metadata of this master list found that during nine months from 2017 to 2018, police conducted nearly 11 million searches of a total of 1.2 million mobile phones in Xinjiang's capital city Urumqi. Xinjiang’s automated police mass surveillance systems enabled this phone search.

Former first lady Melania Trump has said that she backs her husband, Donald Trump's third attempt to win the 2024 presidential elections in the US, despite the fact that she has not made any formal appearances at any of his campaigns since he officially announced his reelection bid.