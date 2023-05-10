US President Biden to host India's PM Modi on June 22: White House

United States President Joe Biden is set to host India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 when the latter will be on an official state visit to Washington, announced the White House on Wednesday.

"President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023. The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together, " announced Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space. The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs, confirming Modi's visit, stated, "The visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two nations collaborate across numerous sectors. The leaders will have the opportunity to review strong bilateral co-operation in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, healthcare, and deepening people-to-people connections."

"Prime Minister Modi and President Biden will also explore ways to strengthen India-US collaboration in pluri-lateral and multilateral fora, including in the G20. They would reflect on their shared vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement. This historic visit offers a valuable opportunity for India and the US to further deepen a comprehensive and forward-looking global strategic partnership," the ministry added.

PM Modi's dinner with Biden will be the third formal state visit by any leader to the US. Biden first hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in December and recently hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26.

Last month, the US and India announced an initiative on emerging and critical technology which includes a plan to share advanced computing and defence technology and joint production of General Electric jet engines.

(With inputs from agencies)

