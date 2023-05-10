US jury holds Trump guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll, orders him to pay $5mn damages

Former United States President Donald Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by calling her a liar, the jurors decided on Tuesday (May 9). The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to Carroll.

The jury’s decision

The decision was made by a six-men and three-women jury, which was required to reach a unanimous verdict. According to reports, the unanimous verdict was reached in just less than three hours. However, the jurors did not agree with Carroll’s allegation that the former president raped her, reported Reuters.

The former president should pay nearly $3 million in damages to Carroll, the jury found, after she successfully proved her defamation claim against him. Trump should also pay around $2 million in damages for her civil battery claim. In line with this, the jury has awarded a total of about $5 million to the writer, in what is being viewed as a significant defeat for the former president.



What happened in the court?

According to media reports, Carroll was seen holding hands with her lawyers as the verdict was being read and smiled after Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. She was later seen leaving the courthouse with her lawyer Roberta Kaplan smiling and wearing sunglasses and left without addressing the reporters gathered outside.

Meanwhile, before dismissing the jury, Judge Lewis Kaplan told them that while they are now allowed to identify themselves publicly, he advised them not to. "My advice to you is not to identify yourselves. Not now and not for a long time," said Kaplan, as quoted by CNN.



He added, "If you're one who elects to speak to others and to identify yourselves to others, I direct you not to identify anyone else who sat on this jury."



Trump reacts



After the decision, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and called the verdict a "disgrace". He also reiterated his claim that he has "absolutely no idea" who Carroll is. The former president wrote: "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

A spokesperson for his 2024 Republican presidential campaign, in a statement, said, "Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavour targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States."



"This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win," The Guardian quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.



About the trial and allegations



The former magazine advice columnist who first publicly aired her allegations against Trump in 2019, accused the former president of raping her at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store based on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Carroll said after raping her, Trump defamed her when she spoke the truth. Carroll had sued Trump for battery and defamation in a civil trial. Carroll denied making up her claims to drive publicity for her memoir, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal,” during the cross-examination, earlier this month.



Trump, meanwhile, said in his deposition taken back in October and recently released to the public, that the columnist made it up and called Carroll’s allegations politically motivated.



Trump called it “a false, disgusting lie” delivered by a “nut job” who was trying to stoke sales of her book. He also went on to call Carroll’s lawyer, “You’re a political operative also. You’re a disgrace,” in the deposition taken at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Jurors of the civil case were tasked with deciding whether Trump raped, sexually abused or forcibly touched Carroll, any one of which would have satisfied her claim of battery, while the defamation claim was to be separately deliberated. However, since this is a civil case the former president will not face any criminal consequences.



Trump’s lawyer said the former president has decided against testifying. Trump was given until 5:00 pm Sunday by Judge Kaplan to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.



