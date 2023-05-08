Ex-US president Donald Trump to not testify in New York rape, defamation trial

Former United States President Donald Trump will not testify at a civil trial made by columnist E.Jean Carroll that he raped her and later defamed her, after letting a Sunday (May 7) deadline pass without asking the court to appear. Trump, 76, was given until 5 pm Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.

Earlier, Trump's attorney Joseph Tacopina told the judge last Thursday that he waived his right to testify in the trial in Manhattan federal court and opted not to present a defence in the case, gambling that jurors would find that Carroll failed to make a persuasive case, the news agency Reuters reported.

Speaking to Reuters, Tacopina said that the former US president would not testify in the case. Also on Thursday, District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave Trump extra time to change his mind and requested to testify. However, Kaplan did not promise to grant such a request to reopen the defence case so that Trump could take the stand.

Trump, a Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election, criticized Kaplan, a Bill Clinton appointee, as an “extremely hostile” and “rough judge” who “doesn’t like me very much,” the news agency Associated Press reported.

Jean Carroll, 79, filed a lawsuit last year against Trump claiming that he raped her dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996 and then defamed her by denying it happened. Carroll said the encounter began as fun and flirtatious as Trump coaxed her into helping him shop for a gift for another woman.

Carroll said they ended up in the store’s desolate lingerie section, where they teased each other to try on a see-through bodysuit.

As she recalled, laughter accompanied them into a dressing room where Trump became violent, slamming her against a wall, pulling aside her tights and raping her before she kneed him and fled the store.

Trump meanwhile, said in his deposition that the columnist made it up. Trump called it “a false, disgusting lie” delivered by a “nut job” who was trying to stoke sales of her book. The former president also repeated comments in his statement that she was not his type.

(With inputs from agencies)

