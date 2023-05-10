Pakistan anti-military protests: 'Beaten up' Imran Khan sent to 8-day physical remand

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to an eight-day physical remand by an accountability court in Islamabad.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will have Khan in their custody until May 17.

Khan on Wednesday reportedly told the accountability court that he was subjected to torture following his arrest.

Meanwhile, Khan's supporters have claimed that their leader was "beaten up" following his detention, adding that whilst in custody the former prime minister was being hit in the leg that was shot at last November in an apparent assassination attempt.

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday inside Islamabad High Court's premises in the Al-Qadir Trust graft case.

The accountability court's hearing took place at the police compound where he is being held following his arrest, authorities said. Imran Khan arrest: Anti-military protests break out in Pakistan At least four people have died and hundreds have been detained during violent protests in Pakistan which broke out after Imran Khan was forcibly detained inside Islamabad High Court.

Violent clashes have since erupted between his supporters and police in several cities, resulting in fatalities, one in the southern city of Quetta, and three others in Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

Authorities in three of Pakistan's four provinces have imposed an emergency order banning all gatherings following the violence.

Two provinces have asked the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

Police said 945 of Khan's supporters have been arrested in Punjab province.

More than 130 officers have been injured, 25 police vehicles set on fire, and around 14 government buildings severely damaged and looted, Sky News reported.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended across the country and access to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have been disrupted, according to officials at Pakistan's telecommunication authority.

