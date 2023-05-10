ugc_banner
Highlights | Pakistan unrest: Never faced such turmoil in 75 years: PM Shehbaz Sharif

WION Web Team
Islamabad, PakistanUpdated: May 10, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the protesters in Karachi (left). File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan (right). Photograph:(Reuters)

Pakistan unrest: Violent protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Khan was indicted in the toshakhana case. Local police said that they have arrested nearly 1,000 people in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province since protests erupted. 

In the latest development, the government allowed soldiers to be deployed in Punjab province. The official order from the interior ministry stated that the date and duration of the deployment had yet to be finalised, as well as the number of troops involved.

10 May 2023, 10:10 PM (IST)
Shehbaz Sharif echoes Pakistan Army's comments on post Imran Khan arrest unrest

"We never faced such turmoil in last 75 years," Shehbaz Sharif said in his address to the nation.

Repeating what army had said earlier in the day, Sharif echoed Rawalpindi's comments while addressing the nation of 230 million from Islamabad. 

"What our enemy could not do in 75 years, they did it in last two days," Sharif said.

10 May 2023, 10:04 PM (IST)
Face the law: Shehbaz Sharif to Imran Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and hailed the way country's leaders, including his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, faced the courts in the nation.

10 May 2023, 10:02 PM (IST)
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif begins his address to nation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan in his televised address of the nation, recalled the instances when country's politicians "faced the law". 

10 May 2023, 9:00 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address Pakistan shortly

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan will give a televised address to the people in  Pakistan, WION has learnt from the sources.

Sharif will be addressing the nation at 10:00 PM (local time).

10 May 2023, 7:34 PM (IST)
What eternal enemy couldn't do in 75 years, PTI has done for 'lust for power': Pakistan Army

The Pakistan army, in a backhand comment, indirectly aimed at India stated that what the "eternal enemy of the country could not do for seventy-five years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done."

"May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter," Pakistan Army said.

10 May 2023, 7:12 PM (IST)
Protesters are "trained bullies": Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz termed protesters demonstrating against country's military following Imran Khan arrest as "trained bullies". 

"The trained bullies who were being trained at Zaman Park for the past several months have come out" to protest, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said. 

10 May 2023, 5:55 PM (IST)
Imran Khan arrest: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacts

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London is monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully.

"The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully," Sunak told lawmakers in London

10 May 2023, 5:28 PM (IST)
Imran Khan sent to 8-day remand

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to 8-day remand with Rawalpindi-headquartered National Accountability Bureau, WION can confirm.

10 May 2023, 4:45 PM (IST)
Supporters clash with police

Khan's supporters have clashed with police in Peshawar. 

Meanwhile, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted,  "It's a heart wrenching visual to see our national hero , @ImranKhanPTI being manhandled this way, considering he's injured and has countless services for Pakistan, Where are we heading towards? Show some respect to our national hero’s plz." 

10 May 2023, 4:43 PM (IST)
Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

Broadcaster Geo News reported that Imran Khan was indicted by a court in Toshakhana case for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22. 

10 May 2023, 3:03 PM (IST)
PTI files petition in SC

Imran Khan's party has filed petition in Supreme Court to challenge IHC's verdict against him in corruption case. 

Khan’s supporters term his arrest ‘not legal’. 

10 May 2023, 2:40 PM (IST)
Khan presented in the court

Imran Khan was presented in the court amid tight security. A police spokesman had told Reuters that Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he is being held under custody. The Islamabad Police Lines has been given the status of a court venue as a "one-time dispensation". 

10 May 2023, 2:34 PM (IST)
PTI tweets info about the protests
10 May 2023, 1:56 PM (IST)
Nearly 1,000 arrested in Pakistan's Punjab

Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted. "Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out. 

10 May 2023, 1:19 PM (IST)
PTI to challenge 'legality' of arrest

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his party will challenge the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to term party chief Imran Khan's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "legal" before the Supreme Court today. 

10 May 2023, 12:59 PM (IST)
Arrest is 'state abduction'

The lawyer of Imran Khan has labelled the arrest a "state abduction". As reported by local media outlet, the lawyer representing Khan on Wednesday called the former Pakistan PM's arrest a "state abduction". 

As quoted by outlets, Babar Awan said: "The way he was arrested shows there is no constitution in Pakistan at the moment." 

10 May 2023, 12:52 PM (IST)
Imran Khan's arrest

Islamabad police said that Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case, which is one of dozens of cases pending against him since his ouster from office last year. 

10 May 2023, 12:38 PM (IST)
Violent protests in Pakistan

Violent protests erupted in Pakistan when former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance. At least one person was killed and several others were injured. 