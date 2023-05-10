Highlights | Pakistan unrest: Never faced such turmoil in 75 years: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan unrest: Violent protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday. Khan was indicted in the toshakhana case. Local police said that they have arrested nearly 1,000 people in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province since protests erupted.
In the latest development, the government allowed soldiers to be deployed in Punjab province. The official order from the interior ministry stated that the date and duration of the deployment had yet to be finalised, as well as the number of troops involved.
"We never faced such turmoil in last 75 years," Shehbaz Sharif said in his address to the nation.
Repeating what army had said earlier in the day, Sharif echoed Rawalpindi's comments while addressing the nation of 230 million from Islamabad.
"What our enemy could not do in 75 years, they did it in last two days," Sharif said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and hailed the way country's leaders, including his brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, faced the courts in the nation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan in his televised address of the nation, recalled the instances when country's politicians "faced the law".
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan will give a televised address to the people in Pakistan
Sharif will be addressing the nation at 10:00 PM (local time).
The Pakistan army, in a backhand comment, indirectly aimed at India stated that what the "eternal enemy of the country could not do for seventy-five years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done."
"May 9 will be remembered as a dark chapter," Pakistan Army said.
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Maryam Nawaz termed protesters demonstrating against country's military following Imran Khan arrest as "trained bullies".
"The trained bullies who were being trained at Zaman Park for the past several months have come out" to protest, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, said.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London is monitoring situation in Pakistan carefully.
"The arrest of the former prime minister is an internal matter for Pakistan. We support peaceful democratic processes and adherence to the rule of law and we are monitoring the situation carefully," Sunak told lawmakers in London
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sent to 8-day remand with Rawalpindi-headquartered National Accountability Bureau, WION can confirm.
Khan's supporters have clashed with police in Peshawar.
Meanwhile, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, "It's a heart wrenching visual to see our national hero , @ImranKhanPTI being manhandled this way, considering he's injured and has countless services for Pakistan, Where are we heading towards? Show some respect to our national hero’s plz."
It's a heart wrenching visual to see our national hero , @ImranKhanPTI being manhandled this way, considering he's injured and has countless services for Pakistan, Where are we heading towards? Show some respect to our national hero’s plz🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UFd08TVOcp— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 10, 2023
Broadcaster Geo News reported that Imran Khan was indicted by a court in Toshakhana case for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22.
Imran Khan's party has filed petition in Supreme Court to challenge IHC's verdict against him in corruption case.
Khan’s supporters term his arrest ‘not legal’.
Imran Khan was presented in the court amid tight security. A police spokesman had told Reuters that Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing will take place at the location where he is being held under custody. The Islamabad Police Lines has been given the status of a court venue as a "one-time dispensation".
Some spots for country wide protests today: #ReleaseImranKhan pic.twitter.com/6CU1zSdRGP— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 10, 2023
Nearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab, the country's most populous province, since protests erupted. "Police teams arrested 945 law breakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out.
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that his party will challenge the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to term party chief Imran Khan's arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "legal" before the Supreme Court today.
The lawyer of Imran Khan has labelled the arrest a "state abduction". As reported by local media outlet, the lawyer representing Khan on Wednesday called the former Pakistan PM's arrest a "state abduction".
As quoted by outlets, Babar Awan said: "The way he was arrested shows there is no constitution in Pakistan at the moment."
Islamabad police said that Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case, which is one of dozens of cases pending against him since his ouster from office last year.
Violent protests erupted in Pakistan when former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance. At least one person was killed and several others were injured.