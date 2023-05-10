Violent protests rock Pakistan after Imran Khan’s supporters term his arrest ‘not legal’

At least one person was killed and several others were injured as violent protests erupted in Pakistan when former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday (May 9) during a court appearance.

Islamabad police said that Khan has been arrested in the Qadir Trust case, which is one of dozens of cases pending against him since his ouster from office last year.

Police fired water cannons and tear gas on the supporters and members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, who staged demonstrations in several cities.

The Express Tribune reported that one PTI worker was killed and six others were injured in a firing incident at a protest rally in Quetta. Supporters had blocked the main Quetta Airport Road to protest against the arrest.

Authorities have also suspended the mobile data services across the country, meanwhile, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook were disrupted. Media outlets carried watered-down coverage of violence.

An emergency order was imposed in three provinces, banning all gatherings after Khan's supporters clashed with police.

WION spoke to Imran Jan, who is a columnist and political analyst, to understand the political unrest in the South Asian nation, which is already facing an economic crisis and a high cost of living.

On being asked whether or not the arrest can be considered purely legal, Jan said: "Absolutely not". He said, "They can give the face of having a legal background to it, but it's all politically motivated, we all know that."

"The problem is actually the Pakistan Army can not handle, can not accept a situation when there is a popular leader, who goes about his own ways of dealing with nations problems, who goes about deciding for the people of Pakistan."

But the Islamabad High Court upheld the arrest, noting that all legal formalities were fulfilled by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

PTI is expected to challenge in the Supreme Court the Islamabad High Court ruling.

WATCH: Here's what Imran Jan has to say: (2/2) #WorldDNA | Pakistan is on the edge after the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. @SaroyaHem and @RohitWellington joined by @Imran_Jan, for perspective



Watch more https://t.co/AXC5qRuO3J pic.twitter.com/936OHnbWqK — WION (@WIONews) May 10, 2023 × Meanwhile, New Delhi is keeping a close watch on the political developments in the neighbouring nation, reported news agency ANI quoting defence sources. The army along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border is maintaining a strong vigil, the sources added.

Defence sources were quoted as saying by the news agency: "Defence forces keeping a close watch on the situation in Pakistan, in view of the developments there. Strong vigil being maintained by the forces along the Line of Control and the international border."

Pakistan-based ARY News reported that the United States, United Kingdom and Canada have issued new travel advisories for their citizens.

The US Embassy wrote on its website that they are monitoring earlier reports of clashes between demonstrators and police in Islamabad. The embassy said, "Because of potential traffic disruptions and restrictions, U.S. Embassy Islamabad has canceled all consular appointments for tomorrow, May 10, 2023."

The US and Britain urged for adherence to the "rule of law" in Pakistan amid violent protests. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a joint news conference in Washington: "We just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law, with the constitution."

While speaking alongside Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly noted that Britain enjoyed "a longstanding and close relationship" with Commonwealth member Pakistan. He said, "We want to see peaceful democracy in that country. We want to see the rule of law adhered to."



(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE