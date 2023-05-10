Imran Khan's supporters 'want to push Pakistan into civil war': Army

Pakistan Army on Wednesday reacted against the violent demonstrations that took over the nation, a day after country's premier paramilitary force arrested former prime minister Imran Khan inside Islamabad High Court. The army, which has directly ruled the South Asian nation for over thirty years since it came into being in 1947, acknowledged the attacks on "Army properties and installations" by the demonstrators protesting against Khan's arrest.

"What the eternal enemy of the country could not do for seventy-five years, this group, wearing a political cloak, in the lust for power, has done," the Pakistan Army stated, in an indirect jibe at India, country's much-bigger neighbour with whom it has fought wars and shares bitter bilateral ties.

Pakistan and India's ties have taken the turns of bittering and souring since the two nations became independent from British in 1947, and the country was partitioned into present-day India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The army showed extreme patience, tolerance and restraint and without caring about its own reputation worked with extreme patience and tolerance in the wider interest of the country. Army should give its immediate response which can be used for its nefarious political purposes. Army's mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind this are the orders, directives and directives of some evil leadership of the party. There was and is complete pre-planning," the army statement added.

ALSO WATCH | Pakistan: Protests erupt after Imran Khan's arrest × The army warned against what it termed as further escalation of violence.

"Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated against by the very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has repeatedly attacked them."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE