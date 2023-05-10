Explained | Can sexual abuse verdict stop Trump from becoming US president again?

Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, continues to create historical firsts. He became the first US president to be impeached twice during his tenure. He also became the first sitting or former US president to be charged with a crime in Stormy Daniels' hush-money case. Now a jury in Manhattan federal court has found the ex-president liable for the sexual abuse of E Jean Carroll, another low for Trump.

Donald Trump is seeking a re-run for the White House in the 2024 US Presidential Election. If he is able to win the Republican nomination, he will face off against sitting President Joe Biden.

Does the latest sexual abuse verdict by a Manhattan jury come in the way of Trump contesting the election again? Does a conviction bar him from taking aim at the top post again?

First, a quick look at his latest troubles. What was the sexual abuse case about?

(Image: AFP)

US journalist E Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of raping her. Carroll said that the rape took place in the dressing section of Bergdorf Goodman department store, a high-end outlet. She also said Trump defamed her when he denied the claim. The civil lawsuit was filed by Carroll in November last year under the 'New York State Adult Survivors Act'. She said that the rape took place in 1996.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen,” Carroll testified in court as quoted by CNN. “He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back.”

Carroll is a former advice columnist for Elle magazine. She has also hosted a daily talk show.

Trump has in the past said that Carroll was not his 'type', a comment that was not received well considering this was a rape charge. He did not testify in court. This was a civil case and like any defendant in such a case, he had the right to not testify in the court. He took that option.

Watch | Donald Trump sexually abused writer E Jean Carroll, US jury rules ×

What did the jury say?

The jury found that Trump indeed sexually abused E Jean Carroll. However, the jury did not find him liable for rape. It ordered Trump to pay $5 million to Carroll

Trump railed against the verdict on his Truth Social platform

"This verdict is a disgrace -- a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time," he wrote in all capitals.

"I have absolutely no idea who this woman is," he claimed, with reference to E Jean Carroll. What now? Donald Trump has said that he is planning to appeal the verdict delivered by the Manhattan jury.

In the immediate aftermath of the verdict, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said outside the court that he had spoken to Trump and that he was "ready to proceed and go forward."

“He’s firm in his belief, as many people are, that he cannot get a fair trial in New York City based on the jury pool,” Tacopina said as quoted by CNN.

He called the verdict "strange" and seemed to underline that the jury did not find Trump to be guilty of rape.

“This was a rape claim. This was a rape case all along and the jury rejected that but made other findings,” he said. “But they rejected her rape claim and she’d always claimed this was a rape case so it’s a little perplexing, but we move forward.”

However, the fact remains that Trump was found liable for sexual abuse.

Also Read | US: Melania Trump says she supports Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid Does the verdict do harm to Trump's image? Definitely. As a public figure, even before he became the president, Trump's social image may have taken a beating given his back-to-back legal troubles.

However, even if this is true, it has been seen that Trump has the ability to tide over the controversies created by him or otherwise. It has often been seen that when he appears to have been pushed into a corner, his support base rallies behind him with even greater fervour.

Trump seems immune from the fallout of controversies which normally would doom a politician's career. A case in point is the 'grab the p**sy' audio released just before the voting day for the 2016 US Presidential Election. Will the latest verdict stop Trump from contesting again? The verdict in the E Jean Carroll case does not legally stop Trump from contesting the presidential elections again. It is a civil case.

Even in 2016, Trump faced civil cases, like the fraud case in connection with Trump University.

Trump also faces a criminal case brought against him by prosecutors in Manhattan, the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment case.

According to CNN, successful criminal prosecution of Trump is 'unlikely to affect' his ability to contest elections legally.

Finally and most notably, there is precedent in the US of a convicted felon running for the White House.

Eugene V Debs was jailed on an espionage conviction in the early 20th century. He won 900,000 votes in his presidential campaign in 1920.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.